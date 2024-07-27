Ranbir Kapoor On <i>Saawariya's</i> Failure: "I'm Glad It Didn't Perform Well At The Box Office"

Ranbir Kapoor, who delivered the blockbuster Animal last year, is reflecting on his career. The actor said that he is glad his debut movie Saawariya turned out to be a box office disaster as it humbled him, and prepared him to not take failures or success seriously, and treat them as a part of his profession. Ranbir also spoke about Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB), whom he assisted during the initial phase of his career after finishing his studies abroad.

He told Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, People by WTF, “When I came back, every director or producer in the industry wanted to launch me. But, I was a big fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I thought, 'Maybe he doesn't know me'. So, I made a resume, and sat outside his office.”

He added, “I waited, he was not there, but he saw my resume, and understood who I was. The first day when he met me, he said, 'I want to make a film with you'.

He then started working with Bhansali as one of his assistants, on 13-14 hours of shifts a day. Ranbir said that SLB is a hard taskmaster, and was very short-tempered.

He then said, "It hardened me. Then Saawariya happened which again was a very big disaster. In hindsight, I'm glad it didn't do well because that really prepared me for the life ahead."

Saawariya which also marked the debut of actress Sonam Kapoor, who also assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, clashed at the box office against the Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om which starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and also marked the debut of Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir also spoke about the possibility of him joining politics. He said, “No, I like the world of art, creation, and being an artiste. I would like to die creating things, and directing movies, I know I'm not cut out to be a producer, I produced one film, Jagga Jasoos which was a disaster at the box office. I realised it's a skill set which I don't have”.

He then said that he is not a people person before he asked Nikhil, “In politics, you have to be a people person?”.

When the latter responded in affirmation, Ranbir said, “So yeah, I'm not a people's person."

