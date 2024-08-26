Rajkummar Rao Reviews Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Animal</i>: "I Enjoyed Watching It"

Rajkummar Rao, who is basking in the success of his recent film Stree 2, recently shared his review of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal. During a chat with News18, he mentioned that he thoroughly enjoyed the film, appreciating it for its entertainment value. He said, “There are some films which are, of course, just meant for entertainment. Like we say ‘apna dimaag ghar par chorh ke aao' or that kind of a comedy. So, there are different kind of genres, I'm sure. With Animal, I enjoyed watching it. It's because of the music and the way it was made. I like Vanga sir's storytelling – I think he has got a very new voice of storytelling – which I really enjoyed. Ranbir's performance was outstanding. So I enjoyed the experience of watching Animal, because I knew what I was getting into. The film is not called ‘An Ideal Man', it's called Animal. So I was going in to watch an ‘animal' and not somebody I would aspire to be.”

In the same chat, Rajkummar Rao also talked about his reaction to Stree 2's box office success. “These numbers… they mean that those many people have seen the film. Whatever the number is, it means that people have made an effort to go the theatre to watch your film. That is very gratifying for me. [It means] lakhs of people have gone to theatres to root for you, to whistle during a particular scene where you were performing. That is a very humbling experience for me.”

Animal was released in December last year. The film was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, it also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.