Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <i>Love And War</i>, Starring Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal, Gets A Release Date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, Starring Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal, Gets A Release Date

Love And War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film with Vicky Kaushal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, Starring Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal, Gets A Release Date
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)
New Delhi:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, just got a new release date. It is slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2026. Love And War was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas of 2025. Love And War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first project with Vicky Kaushal. He has previously worked with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and with Ranbir Kapoor in the actor's debut film Saawariya.

Love And War will be Vicky Kaushal's second project with Ranbir Kapoor after the 2018 Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. He shared screen space with Alia Bhatt the same year in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

The film was announced in January this year. "An eternal cinema dream has come true," read the caption on the post shared by Vicky Kaushal, who is one of the lead actors.

Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 the same year. Their love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last directorial project was the Netflix web-series Heeramandi , which featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan. Heeramandi showcased the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle. The series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

Comments

