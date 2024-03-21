Vicky Kaushal On Working With Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor In Love & War: 'Looking Forward To Being On The Same Set'

Image was shared by Vicky Kaushal . (courtesy: vickykaushal)

Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Love &War alongside co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent episode of No Filter Neha, opened up about the the film and buzz around it. It so happened that Neha Dhupia in the episode asked Vicky Kaushal how was it to hear the narration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. Vicky Kaushal said, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I'm really really looking forward for this journey to start because it's not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I'm so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Earlier this year, Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bansali onboarded actors Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt for his next film titled Love & War. The happy news was shared by the actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on their respective Instagram pages. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions # Love & War.” Vicky's post got big love from his brother Sunny and dad Sham Kaushal. Sunny commented, "Je baat," while dad Sham Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da(a tight hug. Big thanks to the god and everyone else)."

For the unversed, Love & War marks the filmmaker's first film with Vicky Kaushal. He has however worked with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor in his debut film Saawariya. Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas of 2025.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, while he worked alongside the actress' husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Love & War will also mark celeb couple Ranbir and Alia's second film after Brahmastra.