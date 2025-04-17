Alia Bhatt's <i>Love & War</i> Prep Routine Is Not For Beginners. Watch

Alia Bhatt dropped a video showcasing her intense preparation for her upcoming film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The highly anticipated project also features Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

In the clip, Alia is seen mastering an intense workout. The video beautifully documents her journey over several days — from struggling with the move to finally nailing a perfect pull-up.

In the caption, Alia wrote, "Wasn't sure if I could. But then I did. And now I'm suspiciously emotional about it."

Reacting to the post, actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Whoa!"

Last month, Alia Bhatt shared some BTS pictures from the set of Love & War on Instagram.

The carousel post opened with a joyful Alia running through a field. In one shot, we see the actress getting her hair and makeup done. Another image features a clapperboard with the words “Bhansali Productions Love & War” written on it.

Earlier in February, Alia Bhatt shared a picture on Instagram with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The second image in the carousel showed Vicky Kaushal cutting a cake to celebrate the success of his latest film Chhaava.

The caption read, "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot."

Before Love & War, Alia Bhatt had previously collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on their 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She teamed up with Vicky Kaushal for her 2018 film Raazi. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir appeared together in the 2022 film Brahmastra.