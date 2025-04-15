Alia Bhatt's Loved-Up Pic With Ranbir Kapoor On Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary. Kareena Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar React

Alia Bhatt shared a loved-up picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor to mark their 3rd wedding anniversary on Monday. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen directly looking into the camera while Alia holds Ranbir close to her in the background of a beach. Alia captioned the picture, "Home, always." She added a string of emojis. The post garnered love from the Internet.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Aww.. Lovely Happy Anniversary Forever." Alia's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The Best peeps." Ranveer Singh shared a series of heart emojis in the comments section. Neetu Kapoor also shared a series of emojis. Zoya Akhtar, who directed Alia in Gully Boy, wrote, "Happy 3."

Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback image from Ranbir-Alia's mehendi ceremony and wrote, "Happy anniversary my cutenesses. Wishing you both love happiness always."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14 (2022) in Mumbai. Ditching destination weddings, the couple chose their home for the celebrations. Dressed in ivory coloured outfits, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set the bar - minimum is maximum.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

"With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," she added.

On the work front, Ranbir-Alia are currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Vicky Kaushal is also a part of the film.