Meet Alia Bhatt's "Prince" And No, It's Not Ranbir Kapoor. Pic Courtesy: Daughter Raha, Of Course

Alia Bhatt marked Pet Day with a heartfelt post featuring her pet cat Edward. On Friday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram where she's seen holding her white Persian cat in her arms.

The picture, which appears to have been taken at home, was captioned, "A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess #HappyPetDay."

The image quickly drew attention on social media, with fans leaving affectionate comments. One user wrote, "cutest pic ever," while another added, "Raha's tiny hands holding the camera, but oh-so-big love in a click. Mama's little fan is already her sweetest photographer!"

Alia, who owns two cats - Edward and Juniper - reportedly received Edward as a birthday gift from her ex-boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra. Juniper joined the family during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. She has also collaborated with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2026.

Alia Bhatt previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, joined forces with the ace director for his debut movie, Saawariya.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal shared screen space in the 2018 film Sanju - a biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Alia Bhatt and Vicky were seen together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi the same year.