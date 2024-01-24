Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal To Feature In Sanjay Leela Bansali's Next Film Love & War

Image shared on X. (courtesy: sansadtv)

It's official, Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bansali has onboarded actors Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt for his next film titled Love & War. The happy news was shared by the actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on their respective Instagram pages. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions # Love & War.” Vicky's post got big love from his brother Sunny and dad Sham Kaushal. Sunny commented, "Je baat," while dad Sham Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da(a tight hug. Big thanks to the god and everyone else)."

For the unversed, Love & War marks the filmmaker's first film with Vicky Kaushal. He has however worked with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor in his debut film Saawariya. Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas of 2025.

The announcement was also shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Instagram feed. For the caption he wrote, "Biggg News… Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt - Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film… #ranbirkapoor, #aliabhatt And #vickykaushal will star in #sanjayleelabhansali's next film, titled #loveandwar… In *cinemas* #christmas 2025."

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, while he worked alongside the actress' husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Love & War will also mark celeb couple Ranbir and Alia's second film after Brahmastra.