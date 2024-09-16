In Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Viral Video, Cuteness Won

It is safe to say that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl, Raha, has become the internet's favourite. Every glimpse of the little one goes viral moments after it is shared online. Recently, the little munchkin was spotted with her parents at Mumbai airport. In a video circulating online, Raha is seen comfortably nestled in Alia's arms as the trio makes their way into the airport. Dressed in uber-cool outfits, the family served some serious airport fashion goals. A paparazzi page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Jet-setting with the family #AliaBhatt, #RanbirKapoor and Baby #RahaKapoor get papped at the airport.”

Raha is much loved by every member of her family. On the birth anniversary of her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor, Raha's aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback photo on Instagram. The pic featured Rishi Kapoor with Riddhima's daughter Samara. Along with the picture, Riddhima mentioned Raha and referred to her as a "mini version" of Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your 'bandari' Sam is all grown up, and baby Raha is the cutest- She is a mini you. Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with each passing day." Read here to know more.

Raha's father, Ranbir Kapoor, never misses an opportunity to shower love on her. In July, the actor recalled the moment he held his darling daughter in his arms for the first time. “When she was born, and I was given… the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that and never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life,” Ranbir said in a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022.