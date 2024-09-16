Advertisement

In Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Viral Video, Cuteness Won

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Viral Video, Cuteness Won
New Delhi:

It is safe to say that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl, Raha, has become the internet's favourite. Every glimpse of the little one goes viral moments after it is shared online. Recently, the little munchkin was spotted with her parents at Mumbai airport. In a video circulating online, Raha is seen comfortably nestled in Alia's arms as the trio makes their way into the airport. Dressed in uber-cool outfits, the family served some serious airport fashion goals. A paparazzi page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Jet-setting with the family #AliaBhatt, #RanbirKapoor and Baby #RahaKapoor get papped at the airport.” 

Check out the video -

Raha is much loved by every member of her family. On the birth anniversary of her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor, Raha's aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback photo on Instagram. The pic featured Rishi Kapoor with Riddhima's daughter Samara. Along with the picture, Riddhima mentioned Raha and referred to her as a "mini version" of Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your 'bandari' Sam is all grown up, and baby Raha is the cutest- She is a mini you. Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with each passing day." Read here to know more.

Raha's father, Ranbir Kapoor, never misses an opportunity to shower love on her. In July, the actor recalled the moment he held his darling daughter in his arms for the first time. “When she was born, and I was given… the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that and never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life,” Ranbir said in a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Raha, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Masaba Gupta On Being Trolled For Acne Marks: "You Have Skin Like Om Puri"
In Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Viral Video, Cuteness Won
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Are Now Married. See First Pics Of Newlyweds
Next Article
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Are Now Married. See First Pics Of Newlyweds
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com