<i>Jigra</i> Trailer: How Far Will Alia Bhatt Go To Save Brother Vedang Raina?

Jigra Trailer: How Far Will Alia Bhatt Go To Save Brother Vedang Raina?

Jigra is slated to release on October 11

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from Jigra. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Her world is good, bad, ugly and everything in between. The trailer of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Jigra released on Thursday and it is everything you will expect it to be - dark, intense and still replete with love. The trailer begins with Satya (Alia) receiving a phone call from her brother Ankur (Vedang Raina), who has been arrested in a foreign land. As Ankur braves through the extremities of the prison, Satya does everything to get him out of there. At one point, she is about to slit her wrist to get him out on the grounds of a medical emergency in the family.

Satya's journey to get her brother out will be anything but easy. She flies through oceans, fights in forests, mercilessly navigates through obstacles with nothing but a whole lot of jigra (courage). At the end of the trailer, Satya says, "I never said I am the right person. I am just Ankur's sister." That's the Jigra trailer for you.

Check out the trailer of Jigra here:

Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of Jigra on social media and she wrote, "All set? Jigra theatrical trailer out now. See you in cinemas, 11th October."

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also features Manoj Pahwa. It has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Somen Mishra and it has been Co-produced by Marijke de Souza. The film has been written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11.

