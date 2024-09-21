Advertisement

Alia Bhatt Reveals Karan Johar Predicted That She Will Marry Ranbir Kapoor: "He Has A Sixth Sense"

"Let me tell you something about Karan. I don't know if he actually does something but he has a sixth sense," said Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)
New Delhi:

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to release on Netflix. Ahead of the episode's release, the makers shared a new promo video featuring Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. In the clip Alia Bhatt reveals that the filmmaker knew that she and Ranbir Kapoor would end up marrying the moment they became friends. Alia says in the clip, "Let me tell you something about Karan. I don't know if he actually does something but he has a sixth sense. So he predicts, 'I think they will be a good couple'. So when Ranbir and befriended each other, he said..." Karan Johar teased Alia and said, "Befriended each other?"

The actress continued..."He very clearly told me, Alia this is it." KJo added, "Yes, I knew. I knew when she started becoming a friend that this relationship will culminate into a wedding and this will be the rest of her life."

The makers, sharing a new promo from the show on social media, wrote, "KJo manifested Ralia. Karan Johar manifested Ralia for real. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 kal se, har Funnyvaar, 8 pm, only on Netflix."

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022 at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 the same year.

