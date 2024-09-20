Alia Bhatt Reveals She Has Attention Deficit Disorder: "Don't Have Interest In..."

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her action drama Jigra. The actress, in an recent interview with Allure magazine, revealed that she has Attention deficit disorder (ADD), a type of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The actress mentioned during the interview that she does not spend more than 45 minutes on a make-up chair. "It needs to be something that you can do very quickly. I have ADD and don't have interest in investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen needs to happen fast," Allure quoted the actress as saying.

Alia Bhatt, who got married at her Mumbai home Vastu in 2022, told Allure, "On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet (B Saini) was like, Alia, this time you need to give me two hours. I told her, You've lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I'm not giving you two hours because I want to chill."

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 the same year.

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.