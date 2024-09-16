Alia Bhatt And Diljit Dosanjh's BTS Pics From <i>Jigra</i> Song <i>Chal Kudiye</i>

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated song Chal Kudiye from Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Dharma Productions shared some BTS images from the song. In the pictures, Alia and Diljit can be seen posing with the crew. In other clicks, Diljit can be seen posing solo while Alia and Diljit engage in a candid conversation on the set. The caption accompanying the post read, "Name a better duo on your feed today. ChalKudiye, song out soon." The comments section swamped with fans' reactions. A fan wrote, "You already have the best." Another fan wrote, "Best one... can't wait for it." Another fan wrote, "Something good I believe." Take a look:

A day ago, Alia Bhatt shared the teaser of the song. In her caption, Alia tagged Diljit and wrote, "It's yours soon." Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, "Beyond!" Actor Karanvir Sharma said, "Once again a lethal combination." Take a look:

FYI, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh lent voices in the song Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab, earlier. Udta Punjab was directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were also seen in the movie. The teaser-trailer of the film release a few days ago. The trailer begins with Alia Bhatt who is seen documenting her precarious situation in crisp details. "Ma ko bhagwan le gaye. Papa ne khud ki jaan le li. Dur ki rishtedar ne panah di aur bhari kiraya wasool kiya. Choro na Bhatiya saab. Kahaani bohat lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bohat kam. (God snatched away mother. Father took his own life. Distant relatives gave us shelter and we had to pay a heavy rent for it. Leave it, Bhatiya saab. The story is long and bhai has a little time)," a teary-eyed Alia can be heard saying.

The scene then transitions to violent action-packed sequences where Alia Bhatt appears with an axe and a sharp weapon in her hands. A few seconds later, Vedang Raina, who plays Alia Bhatt's brother in the film, appears tied with handcuffs. In one scene, Manoj Pahwa says to Alia, "Bachchan nehi ban na. Bach ke nikal na hai (Don't need to be a Bachchan. Learn how to escape)." A determined Alia Bhatt retorts back, "Ab toh Bachchan hi ban na hai (Will be a Bachchan)." The stark and grim realities of Alia and Vedang's situations are enlivened by their sibling revelry. The teaser ends with Alia hugging Vedang tightly as he is about to leave. A reprised version of Phoolon Ka Taron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna plays all through in the background. What crime has Vedang committed? How far will Alia go to bring her brother out of jail? To know the answers, we have to wait till October 11. Take a look at the teaser trailer here:

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.