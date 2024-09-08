Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i> Teaser Gets Big Love From Sharvari, Janhvi-Arjun Kapoor And Others

The teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt's latest offering Jigra is finally out and has been receiving big love from the actress's industry friends. Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sharvari Wagh have praised the teaser and also mentioned that they cannot wait for it to release. Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, “I. CANNOT. WAIT!!!! With fire emoji”. Arjun Kapoor also praised and wrote, “Cannot wait!! One heck of a well cut teaser….Emotion Intensity and grit…” Sharvari Wagh wrote, “Jigra looks smashing with all heart. Super excited to watch it in the theatres.”

Sharing the teaser-trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Ulti ginti shuru! (The reverse countdown begins).#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October...

Ahead of the release of teaser-trailer of Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Jigra today, the actor shared two brand new posters of the film. The postrers feature close-up shots of Alia Bhatt. In both the posters, Alia sports a grim look and she looks into the camera straight. Sharing the posters, Alia wrote, "2 HOURS TO GO! JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TODAY AT 11AM! Ulti ginti shuru (The reverse countdown begins)! Take a look:

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.