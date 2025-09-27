Advertisement

Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of Her "Padel Obsession": "Only Have To Put That Much Effort"

The actress was also at Milan Fashion Week recently, where she attended an exclusive film screening of The Tiger

New Delhi:

Several photos and videos of Alia Bhatt enjoying a new sport have been doing the rounds. The actress has been spotted out and about in Mumbai, playing padel.

In her latest Instagram post, Alia admitted to her "padel obsession".

In the video, she is seen dressed in sports gear, playing the sport.

In the clip, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, "You only have to put that much effort."

The caption read: "Some arguments were had over my padel obsession..."

Alia Bhatt Spotted At Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt was recently at Milan Fashion Week, where she attended an exclusive film screening of The Tiger, featuring creative director Demna's first collection for the Italian luxury fashion house.

The actor turned up for the Gucci showcase in a dramatic black fur coat which she draped over a nude satin outfit. The voluminous coat boasted of full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, and side pockets. She used a gold Gucci chain to cinch her waist.

Work

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Alpha, releasing on December 25, 2025, in which she stars opposite Sharvari.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a clip of herself enjoying a game of padel. Multiple videos and paparazzi clicks of the actress playing the sport in Mumbai have surfaced online over the past few weeks.

