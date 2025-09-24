Alia Bhatt Calls <i>Alpha</i> Her "First Action Venture", Here's Why The Internet Is Confused

Alia Bhatt was at Milan Fashion Week recently, attending an exclusive film screening of The Tiger, which features creative director Demna's first collection for the Italian luxury fashion house. It was at the event that the actress spoke about the release date of her upcoming action film Alpha from Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film is slated for release on December 25, 2025. She called Alpha her "first action venture", which left the Internet confused.

What Alia Said

Alia Bhatt was attending the Gucci event as the brand's global ambassador.

When asked about Alpha, the actress said, "Alpha is releasing on December 25, 2025. Wow, it's pretty close. That's a big one for me because it's my first venture into action, and I'm really curious to see how the audience connects with that."

Why The Internet Was Confused

While Alia described Alpha as her "first venture into action", the Internet was left puzzled. A Reddit thread soon began circulating, where fans argued that she had already appeared in Jigra and Heart of Stone, which they considered action films.

One user wrote, "It was an action film, Alia. And both tanked badly."

Another commented, "Alia has deleted Shaandar, Sadak, Kalank, Jigra and Heart of Stone from her filmography."

A different user remarked, "She never recognises or comments about her flop movies."

"But you did action scenes in them anyway, and people didn't receive that positively," someone else added.

Some fans, however, defended Alia Bhatt.

One wrote, "Jigra was not an action film, though. It hardly had one action block. Alpha would probably be the first full action film."

Another said, "If one or two action sequences are enough to qualify as an action movie, then almost every old Indian love story is also an action movie."

About Alpha

Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It will be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The franchise began with the Tiger films, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first was Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The latest release was War 2 by Ayan Mukerji, while Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan are reportedly in the works.

In A Nutshell

