Amid Reports Of Deepika Padukone Unfollowing Farah Khan On Instagram, Director Says, "We Were Not Following Each Other Earlier, Too"

Director Farah Khan, who launched Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (2007), hit the headlines after several reports suggested that she and the actor have unfollowed each other on Instagram. There is no clarity on whether they had followed each other earlier. However, amid viral reports, Farah Khan claimed that the actor and the director were not following each other on Instagram during an interaction with Pinkvilla.

What's Happening

If we search Farah and Deepika's follower lists on Instagram, Deepika is not found in Farah's list, nor is Farah found on Deepika's profile.

Moreover, Farah Khan, seemingly, unfollowed Ranveer Singh, while the Gully Boy actor still follows the director.

As soon as this was noticed, the internet assumed that Deepika unfollowed Farah after the director took several digs at the actor's 8-hour work shift in her recent vlogs.

Amid reports, when Pinkvilla reached out to Farah Khan to confirm if she unfollowed Deepika, the director said, "To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn't communicate on Instagram, instead, direct message and call. We don't even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn't like it. Also, my 8-hour comment wasn't a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!"

Farah Khan's Repeated Digs at Deepika's 8-Hour Shift

In one of her YouTube vlogs, Farah Khan visited Radhikka Madan, where the actress recalled her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Farah asked, "You didn't have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?" Radhikka replied, "56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop." Farah quipped, seemingly saying she doesn't support the 8-hour shift, "Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)."

More recently, Farah Khan visited Rohit Saraf's house with cook Dilip. The actor revealed that his mother appeared on camera for the first time for Farah's vlog and that she had made them wait for a year. Farah jokingly said, "Haan itna time toh Deepika Padukone ne nahi lagaya mujhe haan bolne mein."

Farah's cook Dilip then asked when Deepika Padukone would come to their show.

Farah said she only shoots for eight hours now and doesn't have time to come to the show.

"Deepika Padukone ma'am kab aayengi humare show main (when will Deepika ma'am come to our show)?" asked Dilip.

Farah replied, "Jiss din tu gaon jaayega naa uss din aayegi (the day you go to your village)." She further added, "Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn't have time to come to our show)."

Deepika's 8-Hour Demand

Deepika Padukone was recently dropped from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, following a rift with the makers over her reported work-hour demand, 25% hike in salary, profit-sharing clauses, and entourage costs.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone also exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal over similar reasons. However, the actress hasn't addressed the reported claims yet.

After her Kalki 2898 AD sequel exit, Deepika has started shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King. It marks their sixth collaboration on screen.