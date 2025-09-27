After Defending Gruelling Work Hours, Farah Khan On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: "She Doesn't Have Time Now"

Farah Khan recently commented on Deepika Padukone's eight-hour work shift rule.

What's Happening

In her latest vlog, filmmaker Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, paid a visit to actor Rohit Saraf's residence in Mumbai.

In the video, Dilip asked Farah about inviting Deepika Padukone to their show.

She responded, "She will come on the show the day you will go to your village," before joking, "Deepika Padukone only shoots for 8 hours a day now. She doesn't have time to come on the show."

Dilip quipped, "I will also shoot for 8 hours a day now," to which Farah replied, "You actually only shoot for only 2 hours a day right now, you will also do it for 8 hours from now on."

Farah Khan And Dilip Visit Rohit Saraf's House

Before entering the actor's house, Farah Khan informed Dilip that they had arrived at Rohit's home. Upon seeing the actor, Dilip amusingly remarked, "You aren't Rohit Shetty!" To which Farah quickly clarified, "Every Rohit isn't Rohit Shetty, this is Rohit Saraf."

She also met Rohit's mother, Anita Saraf, and revealed that the actor had not given her any dates for nearly a year.

Rohit then introduced his cook Bunnu, after which Dilip jokingly advised him on how to secure a salary hike. "He doesn't increase your salary? I'll tell you how he will increase it. Go and tell him, 'Pagaar badhaao' as soon as you wake up in the morning. He will do it on his own. Tell him once, twice, and he will do it the third time. If he doesn't, then take my number, you can come there," Dilip said.

Farah praised Rohit's dancing talent, recalling their collaboration in Ishq Vishq 2. "I discovered him in a song for that film. He is such a great dancer," she said. Rohit replied, "I was so scared because people warned me that if I don't rehearse properly then Farah ma'am won't leave me. She is very scary, scolds, and even hits. I am confident about my dance, but for her song, I rehearsed so much."

The Mismatched actor went on to give viewers a tour of his white-themed home. During the conversation, he reflected on his early days in Mumbai. "I used to get Rs 5000 per day for a show on channel V," he revealed. Farah added, "That's a lot! When I started dancing in films, Rs 300 a day used to be a lot for us at that time."

The vlog concluded with Farah and Rohit exchanging gifts and enjoying a meal together, which included litti with aloo-baingan chokha, Burmese dishes, and steamed momos.

When Farah Khan Backed Gruelling Work Hours

In a conversation with Radhikka Madan during the shoot of one of her vlogs, Radhikka recalled her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

"The moment the camera was switched on, I felt very safe. I never felt that safe in my life. I wanted to be a professional dancer. The way I used to feel on the stage, you can't see anyone else, I felt the same in front of the camera. I thought of course mujhe nahi lenge, but within three days I got a call for a look test and within 2 days, I was shooting for my first show," she shared.

Farah then asked, "You didn't have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?"

Radhikka replied, "56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop."

To this, Farah responded, "Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai. [It is only through such pressure that gold is made.]"

Background

The debate around work-life balance in Bollywood began after reports surfaced that Deepika had been dropped from Spirit, starring Prabhas, due to her requests for limited working hours (8-hour shift), a high fee and a share in the film's profits.

As a new mother, Deepika is reportedly seeking to reduce her work hours to strike a balance between her professional and personal life.

Several industry figures have expressed support for Deepika. Actor Vikrant Massey, director Anurag Basu, and actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Vidya Balan have backed the idea of flexible working hours in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has begun filming King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo were last seen together in Jawan.

The upcoming film marks the sixth on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

This development comes shortly after Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika Padukone would not be part of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

In an official statement, the production house said, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

Earlier in May, there were also reports of her being replaced in Prabhas's upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The makers later confirmed that Animal actress Triptii Dimri had joined the cast.