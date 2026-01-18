<i>Theri</i> Vs <i>Mankatha</i>, Vijay And Ajith Kumar's Re-Releases To Clash In Theatres

Tamil cinema is gearing up for an exciting box-office clash as Vijay and Ajith Kumar face off once again, this time through the re-releases of Theri and Mankatha.

The showdown comes at a crucial moment, with Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan caught in legal and certification issues, making January 23 a key date for fans.

Theri Re-Release Confirmed

Atlee's 2016 crime thriller Theri, starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will now re-release in theatres on January 23, 2026. The announcement comes after Jana Nayagan, originally slated for a January 9 release, was postponed due to the lack of certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu revealed that Theri was initially planned for a January 15 re-release during the Pongal window. However, producers of other Pongal releases requested a deferment to avoid box office disruption. The new date, January 23, was subsequently locked.

The re-release of Theri sets up a direct clash with Ajith Kumar's Mankatha, which is also returning to theatres on January 23. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the 2011 cult classic features Ajith in his iconic anti-hero avatar, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and others.

This re-release battle revives memories of the intense box office rivalry between Vijay and Ajith in Tamil Nadu. The two superstars last clashed in 2023 when Varisu and Thunivu released simultaneously during Pongal, drawing massive crowds and dominating theatrical business across the state.

With both Theri and Mankatha enjoying strong fan followings and repeat-viewing appeal, exhibitors in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for packed shows and competitive screenings, even though both films are re-releases.

Jana Nayagan Vs Censor Board

Interestingly, just days earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by KVN Productions LLP seeking immediate CBFC clearance for the film.

The top court criticised the "blistering pace" adopted by the producers and declined to intervene, noting that the Madras High Court Division Bench is scheduled to hear the matter on January 20.

About Theri And Mankatha

Theri follows the story of Vijay Kumar, a former police officer who chooses a quiet life for the sake of his daughter after personal tragedy, only to be pushed back into violence when she is threatened.

Meanwhile, Mankatha remains celebrated for Ajith's performance as Vinayak Mahadev, a morally grey character who broke conventional hero stereotypes.

ALSO READ: What's Next For Vijay's Jana Nayagan After Supreme Court Setback?