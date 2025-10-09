<i>Dude</i> Trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju In A Quirky Coming-Of-Age Tale

The makers of director Keerthiswaran's upcoming pan-Indian film 'Dude', featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, on Thursday released the much-awaited trailer of the film.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the trailer. It wrote, "Entertainment goes in overdrive mode with the DUDE'S TOP GEAR. #DudeTrailer out now. #Dude Grand Festive Release on October 17th in Tamil & Telugu."

The trailer shows Pradeep Ranganathan to be a youngster who is considered good-for-nothing by his uncle (played by Sarathkumar). The trailer shows Sarathkumar chiding Mamitha Baiju, who is seen constantly accompanying Pradeep in all that he does. The trailer and the dialogues in it give the impression that the story will revolve around a boy who isn't scared to take on the world and is ready to back his decisions once they are made. It gives the impression that the film will be occasionally funny and will look to showcase the mindset of youngsters today.

For instance, there is a scene in the film trailer that shows Mamitha Baiju asking him, "You keep getting into fights with this body. Tell me, can you bash up 10 people if they turn up?" To this, he replies, "Even if its a 100 men, I can take blows."

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film features actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead along with Mamitha Baiju, best known for her performance in the Malayalam superhit film 'Premalu'.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering back-to-back successes with his latest offering, 'Dragon', going on to emerge a phenomenal blockbuster, will next be seen in this pan India venture which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The first look poster of 'Dude' featured Pradeep Ranganathan in an intense avatar, with his face marked with bruises and his expression filled with grit, as he held a Mangalsutra in his hand.

The film is set to hit screens on October 17 for Deepavali this year, aiming to light up the festive season.

Mythri Movie Makers has brought together a dynamic crew of emerging talent for their upcoming bilingual film. The visual aesthetics of the film have been entrusted to the capable hands of cinematographer Niketh Bommi. Barath Vikraman is the editor for the film. 'Dude' is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Sarath Kumar and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature a host of stars including Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam among others.

Anil Yerneni is the executive producer for this film which has Poornima Ramaswamy as its costume designer.

