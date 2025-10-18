<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How Rishab Shetty's <i>Kantara</i> Left Shweta Bachchan Sleepless

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is making headlines and how. Now, in the latest episode, Kantara star Rishab Shetty was invited to take the hot seat.

The actor won over the audience with his down-to-earth personality, witty remarks and heartwarming stories from his journey.

Rishabh talked about the time he visited Amitabh Bachchan's home in Mumbai.

The actor said, "I had visited your house years ago for a children's film that won a National Award. I came to do the Hindi dubbing and saw Jaya ji, but I also saw all your awards displayed.”

Big B laughed and replied, “Those are not all of mine. There are three to four people in the house whose awards are there.”

Rishabh further said, “I've heard you write letters to actors after their performances. It would be a blessing if one day you wrote one for me.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared that while he still hasn't watched Rishab's movie, his daughter Shweta Bachchan went to see Kantara and wasn't able to sleep for a few days.

Big B said, "Firstly, I must apologise for not having seen your films yet, you know how our schedules are. But my daughter Shweta went to see Kantara, and she couldn't sleep for a few days. She was blown away by your performance, especially the last scene. She kept asking how you got into that zone.”

Further in the episode, Rishab Shetty recalled his meeting with superstar Rajinikanth after the release of Kantara.

The actor said, “He wanted to meet me after the film, but I didn't know when. The production house informed me suddenly, and I didn't even get a chance to wear a veshti. When I met him, I still regret that he was in veshti and I was in jeans."

He even mimicked Rajinikanth's signature veshti walk upon an audience member's request.

By the end of the episode, Rishabh Shetty managed to win Rs 12,50,000 for his organisation.