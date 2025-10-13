<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: <i>Kantara</i> Actor Rishab Shetty To Meet Amitabh Bachchan On The Show

Amitabh Bachchan is back as the beloved host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz-based reality show returned for its 17th season on August 11.

KBC is no stranger to welcoming special guests. After actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his father, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, it was Kannada star Rishab Shetty who graced the show. The particular episode, shot on Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday on October 11, is yet to be aired.

On Saturday, the production company Hombale Films uploaded a couple of pictures on Instagram featuring Rishab Shetty and Big B. One of the snaps shows the duo smiling for the camera. The Kantara star sports a black shirt and a traditional veshti.

The caption read, “Team Kantara Chapter 1 wishes the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir, a very happy birthday. Excited for the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was an absolute joy joining you!”

In another snap, Rishab Shetty offers a gift to the Bollywood megastar. “Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir a very happy birthday. Your journey, discipline, and dedication continue to inspire generations of artists and storytellers. May you be blessed with good health and boundless energy always,” the caption read.

Rishab Shetty's latest offering, Kantara Chapter 1, is currently ruling the box office. The film serves as a prequel to his National Award-winning 2022 film Kantara. Kantara Chapter 1, which premiered on October 2, also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

Previously, Rishab Shetty spoke about the success of Kantara Chapter 1. The actor-director, in a conversation with news agency PTI, shared, “When we see the audience reaction, especially in theatres, we feel thankful and grateful. We take it as a responsibility. This success is because of the whole team's effort. Everyone contributed a lot to the film."

Kantara Chapter 1 is a mythological drama set in pre-colonial Karnataka. It depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king.

Meanwhile, KBC 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.