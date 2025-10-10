Why Farhan Akhtar Asked Amitabh Bachchan During <i>Lakshya</i> Shoot, "Uncle, Are You Having Some Problems?"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11. The quiz-based reality show has been keeping viewers engaged with interesting trivia, fun anecdotes and Big B's signature charm and witty statements.

On the upcoming October 11 episode, Kaun Banega Crorepati will be welcoming two special guests. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his father, legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar, will be taking the hot seat. The particular episode will air on Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday.

In one of the promo videos dropped by the makers on Instagram, Farhan Akhtar recalled working with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2004 war action Lakshya. The film was headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

When Farhan Akhtar, who directed Lakshya, reminded Big B, “We did one film together, Lakshya”, the Bollywood megastar was quick to share his experience of being a part of the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan shared, “My experience of working with him on the film was… he came to my room at night and asked, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problems?'. Hamein laga ki yeh ustaad hai jo hamein keh rahein hai ‘beta, acting aise hoti hai' [For the first time, I thought I was an amateur, and this master was teaching me how to act.]”

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Colonel Sunil Damle in Lakshya. The story revolved around an irresponsible and carefree young man, Karan Shergill, essayed by Hrithik Roshan. After meeting aspiring journalist, Romila Dutta, portrayed by Preity Zinta, Karan finds a purpose in life and joins the Indian Army through the Combined Defence Services Examination.

Lakshya, which clocked 21 years this year in June, also featured Sharad Kapoor as Major Binod Sengupta, Boman Irani as Mr Shergill, Om Puri as Subedar Major Pritam Singh, Rajendranath Zutshi as Major Kaushal Verma, Sushant Singh as Captain Jalal Akbar and Parmeet Sethi as Major Shahbaaz Humdani, among others.

Coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the show airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV. It is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.