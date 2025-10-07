<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Young Contestant Purav Wins Rs 5 Lakh, Calls Big B "Bhoot Uncle"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is keeping fans, including us, hooked. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11.

On the October 6 children's special episode, Purav Bhattacharyya from Kolkata, West Bengal, secured a spot in the hot seat by defeating other young contestants in the Fastest Finger Round.

During a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Purav addressed Big B as ‘Bhoot Uncle'. Reacting to it, the Bollywood star jokingly replied, “I had played a role in Bhootnath, but I am not a Bhoot”. “Yes, you are”, quipped the kid.

When Amitabh Bachchan asked Purav whether he had ever seen a ghost. Purav answered, “Yes, you.”

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a friendly ghost in the 2009 family comedy Bhootnath. The film, directed by Vivek Sharma, also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aman Siddiqui in important roles.

Coming to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Purav impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his intelligence, answering 10 questions. The youngster, however, got stuck on the 11th question, worth Rs 7.50 lakh. Although he used the audience poll lifeline, the answer turned out to be wrong. Hence, Purav had to return home with a Rs 5 lakh prize money.

The 11th question was, “Which of these elephant teeth elongates to form ivory?”

The options were: “A. Molar, B. Premolar, C. Canine and D. Incisor”

The audience selected option C. Canine, but the correct answer was option D. Incisor.

An elephant's long and curved tusks, which are usually called ivory, are actually elongated upper incisors. These tusks, composed mainly of dentine, a hard, dense and bony tissue, grow throughout the elephant's life. The tusks serve multiple purposes, including digging for water, stripping bark from trees, lifting objects, and even defending themselves.

Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday on October 11, the kids present on KBC delivered a special performance in honour of the megastar.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.