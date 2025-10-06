<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Recites Famous <i>Zanjeer</i> Dialogue, Javed-Farhan Akhtar Applaud Him

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been going strong ever since it returned for its 17th season. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz-based reality show continues to welcome contestants eager to win impressive prize money.

In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, actor Farhan Akhtar and his father, screenwriter Javed Akhtar, were the honorary guests who took the hot seat. This upcoming episode would be a special occasion as Amitabh Bachchan would be celebrating his 83rd birthday on October 11.

The promo began with Amitabh Bachchan greeting Farhan and Javed Akhtar warmly before cutting a cake with them. But the show-stealer moment arrived when Big B recreated an iconic dialogue from his blockbuster 1973 film Zanjeer.

With his signature charm and commanding presence, Amitabh Bachchan recites, “Jab tak bethne ko naa kaha jaaye khade raho, yeh police thana hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi (Until you are told to sit, keep standing. This is a police station, not your father's house).”

Watching the Bollywood megastar's perfectly effortless dialogue delivery, Javed Akhtar appeared impressed. Farhan too applauded in admiration, while the audience erupted in loud cheers and applause.

Zanjeer, directed by Prakash Mehra, was written by the legendary duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Besides Amitabh Bachchan, this crime action drama also featured his wife, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan, and Bindu in crucial roles. Big B slipped into the shoes of Inspector Vijay, a tough and honest police officer, in this movie.

Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar's association dates back to the 1970s. Javed Akhtar and Salim Merchant co-wrote several films together that shaped Big B's popular “angry young man” persona at a time when romantic heroes were ruling the film industry. Some of these movies include Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, and Don.

Kaun Bangea Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11. The show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV.