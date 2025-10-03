<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Do You Know The Answer To This Rs 7.5 Lakh Question On Ramayan?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been making all the right noises. Amitabh Bachchan hosts the quiz-based reality show.

In one of the latest episodes, rollover contestant Shraddha took the hot seat and answered a series of general knowledge-based questions. Although she was playing confidently, Shraddha got stuck on the 11th question related to the Hindu epic Ramayan.

The question, worth Rs 7.5 lakhs, was: “According to the Valmiki Ramayana, who did Lord Rama send as a messenger to Sugreev to remind him of his promise to search for Goddess Sita?”

The options were: “A. Lord Hanuman, B. Lakshman, C. Angad, and D. Bharat.”

Confused by the question, Shraddha used a lifeline and chose option B. Lakshman. The answer was correct.

As per the Valmiki Ramayana, Lord Ram and Lakshman befriended Sugreev, the king of Kishkindha, and made a pact with him. While Ram promised to help Sugreev defeat his brother Vali and regain his rightful throne, Sugreev gave his word that he would help Ram in the search for Goddess Sita, who had been abducted by Ravan.

However, after Ram killed Vali, Sugreev became so engrossed in enjoying his new life and the luxuries of kingship that he seemingly forgot about his vow. That's when Ram asked Lakshman to visit Sugreev in Kishkindha and remind him of his duty. Although Lakshman was initially angry with Sugreev, Vali's wise widow and Sugreev's queen pacified him. She explained that Sugreev had not abandoned Ram but was waiting for the right season to begin the search.

Following this, Sugreev reassured Lakshman of his loyalty. To prove his commitment, he gathered his vast vanara army under the leadership of Hanuman, Jambavan, and Angad. And thus began the great search for Sita.

Coming back to KBC 17, Shraddha eventually took home prize money of Rs 12.5 lakhs after failing to answer the 13th question, worth Rs 25 lakhs.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV. The show is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.