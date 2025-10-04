<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Fails To Answer Rs 12.50 Lakh Question About Supriya Pathak. Will You Try?

Amitabh Bachchan returned as the quiz master for the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The reality show, which kicked off on August 11, has been keeping viewers glued to their screens.

On the October 3 episode, rollover contestant Rohit Kumar made it to the hot seat. He answered 11 questions successfully, showcasing his remarkable general knowledge. However, he was unable to crack the 12th question worth Rs 12.50 lakh and had to take home prize money of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The question was: “Which English actor worked with Supriya Pathak in the 1988 film The Bengali Night?”

The options were: “A. Hugh Grant, B. Ian McKellen, C. Sean Connery and D. Jeremy Irons” The correct answer was option A: Hugh Grant.

The Bengali Night, directed by Nicolas Klotz, was based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Mircea Eliade. This Indo-French production revolved around a cross-cultural romance set in colonial India. Hugh Grant, best known for films like Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral, played Allan, a young European engineer in Calcutta. He was cast opposite Indian actress Supriya Pathak, who essayed the role of Gayatri, a spirited young woman caught between tradition and modernity.

The Bengali Night is remembered as one of Hugh Grant's earliest roles before his Hollywood breakthrough.

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan shared a thought with his fans, dedicated to the KBC participants.

The Bollywood megastar said, “Kuch paane ke liye kuch chodna padta hai. Sapnon ko paane ke liye sukh-chain chhodna padta hai. Yeh sirf kitaabi baatein nahin hain. Kaun Banega Crorepati mein aaye sabhi contestant ki yahi daastaan hai. (To gain something, you have to let go of something. To achieve your dreams, you have to sacrifice comfort and ease. These are not just lines from a book — this is the real story of every contestant who comes on Kaun Banega Crorepati).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV.