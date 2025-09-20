Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Gold Merchant Fails To Answer Rs 12.5 Lakh Question. Will You Try?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, has been making the right noises ever since the quiz-based reality show premiered on August 11. Several contestants are taking the hot seat to win the coveted prize money and sharing their personal anecdotes with host, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

On the latest episode, which aired on Friday, September 19, gold merchant Omkar Udawant from Maharashtra got the opportunity to take the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger round.

The contestant successfully answered 11 questions and took home a prize money of Rs 7.50 lakhs. However, he failed to crack the 12th question, worth Rs 12.50 lakhs and decided to quit the game.

The 12th question was, "Which of the following was chaired by Dr Ramakrishnan from 2015 to 2020, which is the oldest national scientific academy in the world?"

The options were "A. British Academy, B. Royal Society, C. Linnaeus University, and D. Academia Sinica."

The correct answer is option B. Royal Society.

The Royal Society, also known as The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, was founded in 1660. Recognised as the oldest national scientific academy in the world, it has played a crucial role in scientific research and innovation for centuries. Prominent scientists who have been associated with the society include Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, and Stephen Hawking, among its Fellows.

Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, a structural biologist, held the presidency of this prestigious institution from 2015 to 2020. In 2009, he won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his groundbreaking work on the structure and function of the ribosome. His leadership at the Royal Society marks a significant moment of pride for India.

During a candid conversation with Big B, Omkar Udawant revealed that he started a jewellery business with the help of his father and now runs four shops. "I want you to bring Jaya ma'am to our shop someday", he told Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.

