<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Gujarat Man Fails To Answer Rs 25 Lakh Question On An Oscar-Winning Film

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is making all the right noises. After all, we have our favourite quiz master, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat.

In KBC 17's latest episode, which premiered on September 16, Alpesh Parmar from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, showcased his knowledge and wit as he answered some questions across diverse topics.

Alpesh Parmar successfully answered 12 questions and bagged a prize money worth Rs 12.50 lakh. However, the contestant could not crack the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh and had to quit the game.

The question was, "Which Indian filmmaker played the role of Gasim in the Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia?"

The options were "A. Prithviraj Kapoor, B. IS Johar, C. Raj Khosla and D. Mehboob Khan."

The correct answer was option B. IS Johar.

Indian filmmaker and actor IS Johar played the role of Gasim in director David Lean's 1962 epic war adventure Lawrence of Arabia, which won seven Academy Awards. Gasim was a man rescued by Lawrence, a character essayed by Peter O'Toole, during a treacherous desert crossing.

IS Johar, known for his satirical films, witty screenwriting, and comic acting, has appeared in several international movies, including North West Frontier (1959), Harry Black (1958), and Death on the Nile (1978).

Alpesh Parmar was accompanied by his wife and son at KBC 17. In the video dropped by the makers on Instagram, the kid proudly called his dad "the best father in the world" and lauded his thepla-making skills.

During a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Alpesh Parmar revealed that after a throat disorder, he had to close his coaching institute. At present, he does not get a fixed income, and his salary is very low. The contestant plans to use the prize money to start his own coaching centre. Big B lauded the contestant for playing brilliantly.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.