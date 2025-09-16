<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Gujarat-Based Contestant Wins Rs 12.50 Lakh, Fails To Answer Rs 25 Lakh Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens with its engaging episodes. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11.

In the September 15 episode of KBC 17, contestant Sarika Joshi from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, took the hot seat. She answered all 12 questions correctly but got stuck on the 13th one, worth Rs 25 lakh. As a result, she had to return home with prize money of Rs 12.50 lakh.

The Rs 25 lakh question was, "Which American president's mother, Lillian, worked as a nurse in India in the 1960s?"

The options were: A. John F. Kennedy, B. Ronald Reagan, C. Richard Nixon, and D. Jimmy Carter. The correct answer was option D. Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States. His mother, Lillian, worked as a nurse in India in the 1960s. She is often remembered for her compassion and humanitarian spirit. In 1966, Lillian joined the Peace Corps and was posted in the rural town of Vikhroli near Mumbai. There, she cared for patients suffering from leprosy and other illnesses for nearly two years.

During a candid interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika Joshi told Big B that she used to send texts to him on Instagram. The contestant shared, “Sir, I used to see you on Instagram every day and used to write ‘See you soon' messages. Did you read them?”

To this, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that although he had opened an account on Instagram a long time ago, he still has not fully explored its features. When Sarika Joshi informed the megastar that the texts would arrive in the ‘messages' option, Amitabh Bachchan playfully remarked, “I will find it tonight.”

Sarika Joshi came to KBC 17 with her husband and daughter. Her husband revealed that his wife had dreamed of participating in the show for the last 25 years.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.