<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: A Carpenter, Who Earns Rs 600 A Day, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been captivating viewers with its interesting episodes ever since it premiered on August 11. The quiz-based reality show is hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

On KBC 17's latest September 18 episode, rollover contestant Chhinder Pal took the hot seat and answered a series of general knowledge-based questions. A carpenter by profession, Chhinder Pal earns Rs 600 a day. With his intelligence, he took home prize money of Rs 50 lakh. However, the participant could not solve the Rs 1 crore question and had to quit the game.

The Rs 1 crore question was: “Before becoming the head of the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India, George Everest surveyed which of these islands from 1814–1816?”

The options given were: A. Jeju, B. Jamaica, C. Jersey, and D. Java.

The correct answer is option D. Java.

George Everest, the British surveyor and geographer after whom the world's highest peak was named, was best known for his work in the Dutch East Indies. Between 1814 and 1816, he carried out an extensive survey of the Java island, mapping its geography. This experience played a crucial role in shaping his career and prepared him for his later monumental work in India. Eventually, he succeeded William Lambton as Surveyor General and head of the Great Trigonometrical Survey. His meticulous methods and contributions earned him worldwide recognition, and in 1865, Mount Everest was named in his honour.

When posed with this question, Chhinder Pal was left wondering whether he should attempt it or not, as getting it wrong would have reduced his prize money from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs. So, he finally decided to quit.

After winning the prize, Chhinder Pal, in a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, revealed, "My elder son loves cricket, younger son loves football. I will enrol both of them in a good coaching institute. So today, I feel I can do something for us. I can totally now secure our sons' education, too.”

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.