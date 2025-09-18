<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Visually Impaired IAS Officer Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been giving viewers a mix of knowledge and entertainment. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 11.

In the latest episode, visually impaired IAS officer Ayushi, serving as a sub-divisional magistrate, took the hot seat.

Ayushi answered a series of general knowledge-based questions in the show and successfully won a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The contestant, however, failed to answer the Rs 50 lakh question and had to leave the game.

The Rs 50 lakh question was, “Which rock band, whose albums Kalpana Chawla had carried on her mission, wrote the song Contact Lost in honour of the Columbia astronauts?"

The options were "A. Pink Floyd, B. Black Sabbath, C. Green Day, and D. Deep Purple"

The correct answer is option D. Deep Purple.

Kalpana Chawla, India's first woman in space, was a big fan of the legendary British rock band Deep Purple. During her doomed final mission aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003, she brought some Deep Purple albums with her. After the space disaster, Deep Purple's guitarist Steve Morse composed the instrumental track Contact Lost as a heartfelt tribute to Kalpana and the other astronauts who lost their lives. The song was later added to the band's 2003 album Bananas

Coming to KBC 17, when Amitabh Bachchan asked Ayushi the reason behind her participation on the show, the IAS officer replied, “It's a big opportunity, especially in the field of education. I'm not the only physically challenged person, but there are so many who are looking for that support. Even if I can inspire some of them, I will feel grateful.”

Ayushi's mother, who was also present on the show, opened up about her daughter's struggle with vision loss. She shared, “As a child, she could only see faint, blurry light, and with time, even that faded. Yet, she has always been an enthusiastic and spirited child, determined to achieve something in life.”

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV.