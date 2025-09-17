Prahlad Kakkar Reveals Why A Film With Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan Got Shelved After <i>Guru</i>

A much-anticipated film that would have reunited Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on screen after their 2007 film Guru was abruptly shelved. Directed by Prahlad Kakkar, Aishwarya's mentor from her early modelling days, the project also promised to feature Amitabh Bachchan in the role of the narrator. However, concerns surrounding the film's producer led to its cancellation.

What's Happening

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Prahlad Kakkar revealed that the film was set to bring together the Bachchan couple in leading roles. But the project hit a roadblock due to the producer's reputation and intentions.

"Because Gaurang Doshi was a crook. He was never serious about making the film. Aish didn't like him because he had the reputation of being a wife beater, and she's very clear about things like that," Kakkar said.

Abhishek Bachchan also reportedly had doubts about the producer's seriousness. "But, Abhishek somehow sensed, felt that this guy wasn't serious about taking it through. Eventually, it fell through because he didn't take it forward." Kakkar added that the sudden departure of the producer from the country further contributed to the project's cancellation.

Background

Prahlad Kakkar fondly recalled Aishwarya Rai's early potential as a model and actress. "I had told her mother that she would be the next Madhubala. She was so good," he said, highlighting his admiration for her talent from the very beginning.

Kakkar also shared that he maintains an acquaintance with Aishwarya, as they live in the same building. "Pretty often, because she comes to visit her mother often, and I stay in the same building. Not deliberately but inadvertently, we end up meeting, sometimes near the lift or something. She has never shown me how big she is. She is exactly the same as she was. She is so warm," the filmmaker said.

The shelving of this project remains a notable "what could have been" moment for Bollywood fans.