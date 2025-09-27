<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Fails To Answer Rs 12.50 Lakh Question About Police Forces. Will You Try?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been on the viewers' radar ever since its premiere on August 11. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has so far welcomed several contestants who have won significant prize money.

In the latest September 26 episode, Ashish Kumar Sharma from Jaipur, Rajasthan, grabbed the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First round. The contestant answered 11 general knowledge questions correctly but failed to answer the 12th question, worth Rs 12.50 lakh. As a result, he had to return home with Rs 5 lakhs.

The 12th question was: “A special security force called the Gorkha Contingent operates under which of these police forces?”

The options were: “A. Myanmar Police Force, B. Kuwait Police Force, C. Singapore Police Force, and D. Royal Bhutan Police.”

The correct answer was option C: Singapore Police Force.

The Gorkha Contingent, a special security force, operates under the Singapore Police Force. Formed in 1949, the contingent was established during colonial rule when the British recruited ex-servicemen from Nepal, continuing the long tradition of Gorkhas serving in the British Army. The contingent, known for being politically neutral and highly disciplined, played a major role during civil unrest or communal tensions.

The Gorkhas, known for their fearlessness, loyalty, and martial skills, rose to become Singapore's most elite security unit. At present, the Gorkha Contingent safeguards important installations, protects key leaders, and assists the police force in high-security operations.

During his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Ashish Kumar Sharma revealed that he works for the IT department of Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Hearing this, Big B said, “Mukhyamantri ji ke liye aap kaam karte hain? Sir, aap bahot important aadmi hain, bhai sahab phir aap yahan kya kar rahe hain? (You work for the Chief Minister? Sir, you are a very important man, then what are you doing here, brother?)”

The contestant further shared that it had been his dream to appear on KBC since 2013, and it finally came true.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV.