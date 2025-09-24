<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Fails To Answer Rs 7.5 Lakh Question About PM Modi

Kaun Banega Crorepati is more than just a quiz show. It is a mix of knowledge, conversations, emotions, and, of course, Amitabh Bachchan's charm. Season 17 has been no different, serving up a blend of quirky contestants and tough questions.

The latest episode continued in the same spirit with rollover contestant Asha Dhiryan on the hot seat. She had ended the previous episode at the Rs 5,00,000 mark and returned to take her journey forward. But the real test came when the game moved on to the Rs 7,50,000 question.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “In July 2025, as a part of India's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, PM Shri Narendra Modi planted saplings of which tree in the Maldives?” The options were: A. Coconut, B. Jackfruit, C. Mango, and D. Banyan.

Asha went with option C, banyan. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the wrong choice. The correct answer was option D, mango. With that, the participant's journey ended at Rs 5,00,000.

Interestingly, Asha Dhiryan still had two lifelines – 50-50 and Audience Poll – that she never used. Big B pointed this out and gently told her she could have played it safer.

For context, the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign was launched in 2024 to encourage people across India to plant a tree in their mother's name. It quickly became a large-scale movement with participation from schools, communities and state governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the idea beyond India's borders in July 2025 by planting mango saplings in the Maldives as part of a symbolic gesture of friendship and environmental awareness. The mango tree, often regarded as India's national fruit, was chosen to reflect both cultural and ecological significance.

Coming back to KBC 17, the show premiered on August 11. Viewers can catch it Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.