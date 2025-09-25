<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amritsar-Based Contestant Fails To Answer Rs 25 Lakh Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati, which returned for its 17th season on August 11, has struck the right chord with the masses. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been treating viewers to interesting stories and general knowledge-based insights.

In the latest September 24 episode, rollover contestant Aarti Sharma from Amritsar, Punjab, took the hot seat. Aarti, an economics tutor by profession, answered a series of questions and took home prize money worth Rs 12.50 lakh. However, she could not answer the Rs 25 lakh question and had to quit the game.

The question was, “Which of these cities in Rajasthan shares its name with a historical capital of Tripura?”

The options were: “A. Bikaner, B. Udaipur, C. Ajmer, and D. Jaipur.”

The correct answer was option B. Udaipur.

For context, Udaipur in Rajasthan, often referred to as the City of Lakes, shares its name with the historical capital of Tripura, a hilly state in northeast India. Previously known as Rangamati in Tripura, Udaipur served as the capital of the Manikya dynasty before the shift to Agartala. The city continues to be an important cultural and religious hub, home to the famous Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. The shared name of Udaipur highlights a fascinating connection between two geographically distant yet culturally rich regions.

Aarti Sharma got confused by the question and used the 50-50 lifeline. When it turned out to be of no help, she quit the show with Rs 12.50 lakh. Before leaving, she randomly chose Ajmer, but the answer was incorrect.

In a candid chat with Big B, Aarti revealed that she has always been content in her life and never fell into the trap of greed. That was the reason she decided not to take the risk of answering the Rs 25 lakh question. Amitabh Bachchan also praised the contestant's academic qualifications.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.