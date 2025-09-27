<i>Homebound</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa's Film Off To A Slow Start

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature category, has opened to modest numbers at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

Despite International acclaim and the prestige of its selection, the film collected only Rs 30 lakh nett on its first day.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film fell short of expectations when compared to the past performances of its lead actors.

Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak had registered an opening of Rs 8.71 crore, while Phone Bhoot earned Rs 2.05 crore on release day. Vishal Jethwa's Salaam Venky had also posted higher opening numbers with Rs 45 lakh on its first day.

Background

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it drew praise for its storytelling.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). It narrates the story of a Muslim and a Dalit boy who aspire to become policemen in an effort to reclaim the dignity denied to them by their surnames.

Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer. The project is jointly backed by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla.

