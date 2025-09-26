OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <I>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janaawar</I> And More

This week is shaping up to be an exciting one for entertainment enthusiasts, with a slew of new releases hitting OTT platforms and theatres. The spotlight shines on Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is set to storm theatres.

Meanwhile, Janaawar and other releases are gearing up for big plays on OTT. Whether you are in the mood for a theatrical spectacle or an OTT binge, this week's line‑up aims to deliver on every front. Here is the roundup of new releases this week:

All of You (September 26) - Apple+

The story follows best friends Simon and Laura, who have long-standing unspoken romantic feelings for each other. Their lives take a turn when Laura takes a test that identifies her "soulmate," leaving Simon behind.

Mantis (September 26) - Netflix

The film is a spin-off of the 2023 Netflix movie Kill Boksoon and is set in the same universe of contract killers. The story follows a legendary assassin known as Mantis as he navigates the power struggle within the criminal underworld.

French Lover (September 26) - Netflix

The movie features Omar Sy as a beloved and successful movie star going through an existential crisis. His life changes when he meets Marion, played by Sara Giraudeau, a down-to-earth and financially struggling waitress in Paris. As their unlikely romance begins, they must contend with the glare of the public spotlight and their different worlds.

Janaawar (September 26) - ZEE5

Set in the fictional town of Chhand, the story explores the clash between entrenched social hierarchies and modern crime. The plot follows Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar as he investigates a series of brutal crimes.

Ruth & Boaz (September 26) - Netflix

The movie is a contemporary retelling of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz. It revolves around a talented singer who leaves the Atlanta music scene and starts over in small-town Tennessee. She finds love and a new purpose in the new place, but can't escape her past.

Dangerous Animals (September 26) - Lionsgate Play

The film focuses on Zephyr, a free-spirited surfer who is abducted by a mysterious man with a deadly obsession with sharks. Held captive on his fishing boat, Zephyr must use her skills and instincts to escape before she is fed to the sharks circling nearby.

Play Dirty (October 1) - Prime Video

Mark Wahlberg stars as Parker, an expert and ruthless thief who lives by a strict professional code. After being double-crossed and left for dead following a major heist, Parker seeks revenge and goes on a quest to find a sunken treasure worth a billion dollars.

Idly Kadai (October 1) - Theatres

The movie centres around an ancestral idli shop in a village and the family that runs it. Dhanush plays Murugan, the son of the owner, who initially pursues a modern career but returns home to manage the family business amidst conflict. The story explores the clashes between old traditions and modern ambitions, family bonds, pride, and heritage.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (October 2) - Theatres

The film features Varun Dhawan as Sunny and Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi. The duo decide to team up and make their respective exes jealous after they get engaged to each other. The plan leads to a lot of hilarious and chaotic situations as they try to win back their old flames.

Kantara: Chapter 1 (October 2) - Theatres

The movie is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster release Kantara. It is set in 300 CE during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty. The story explains the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflicts explored in the first film. Rishab Shetty returns as writer, director, and lead actor.

Which one of these projects are you most excited for?