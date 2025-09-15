<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Fake A Romance With Hilarious Twists

The highly anticipated trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has finally been released today, September 15.

The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer opens with actor Varun proposing to Sanya Malhotra. However, she refuses to marry him, and this leads to a hilarious roller-coaster ride as the actor devises a plan to win her back, with Janhvi Kapoor's help.

While coping with rejection, Varun feels heartbroken when Sanya announces her marriage to Rohit Saraf, who happens to be Janhvi's ex-boyfriend. To stop the marriage and win back their former partners, the lead duo decides to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately attempting to halt the wedding.

However, Varun and Janhvi end up falling in love while pretending to be a couple.

The trailer is packed with comic punches. In one instance, the lead pair discusses their financial backgrounds. Varun calls himself middle-class, revealing that he used to receive only Rs 50,000 per month from his father, while Janhvi claims she is "more middle-class" as she earns Rs 25,000 per month.

To this, Varun cheekily replies that she is "lower middle-class" and bursts into laughter.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the trailer of the film on their official Instagram handle on Monday.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on October 2, 2025.