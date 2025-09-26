<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant With Turner Syndrome Wants To Use The Prize Money For Surrogacy

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is making headlines and how. From emotional breakdowns to happy wins, the show has us hooked.

In the latest episode, Jigna Mokaria from Porbandar, Gujarat, secured a spot on the hot seat after the Fastest Finger First round. The contestant, who is a science and math teacher at a government school, suffers from Turner syndrome.

Jigna Mokaria, in a candid conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, opened up about her life challenges. She revealed that the medical ailment is a genetic condition that affects her height and that there are no advanced treatments available.

The Gujarat-based resident added that although people often judge her because of her short height and physique, she does not let their remarks affect her. Hearing the contestant's story, Amitabh Bachchan lauded her courage and strength.

After solving a series of questions, Jigna Mokaria won a prize of Rs 25,000. While answering the science-based question about elements like hydrogen and carbon, the contestant taught Amitabh Bachchan an easy way to remember them using a shlok. Impressed by the method, the Bollywood megastar requested her to write it down for him.

“Arre ye toh bahot accha hai, ye shlok humko likh ke dijiyega hum issko yaad karke apne mitragan mein show off karenge. Humko bhi aata hai. Aapne bahot accha sikh de dedi humko. Aapke class mein koi table khaali hai hum bhi aajaye. (Oh, this is really wonderful, please write this verse for me, I'll memorise it and show off among my friends. I'll say I know it too. You've given me such a great lesson. Is there an empty seat in your class? I'd like to join as well," said Amitabh Bachchan playfully.

Jigna Mokaria eventually took home Rs 7.50 lakh. The contestant revealed that she would use the prize money for surrogacy, as Turner syndrome has brought pregnancy complications in her journey of becoming a mother.

KBC 17 airs on Sony TV and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.