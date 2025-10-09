<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Farhan Akhtar Makes A Request To Amitabh Bachchan For <i>120 Bahadur</i>, Here's His Reaction

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been treating viewers to interesting episodes since its premiere on August 11. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, offers both knowledge-based insights and fun anecdotes.

In the latest promo video, two special guests – Farhan Akhtar and his father, screenwriter Javed Akhtar – took the hot seat. This upcoming episode, scheduled to air on October 11, will mark Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday.

Farhan Akhtar, who will next be seen in the war drama 120 Bahadur, spoke about the film to Big B. The standout moment arrived when the actor-director made a heartfelt request to Amitabh Bachchan. He asked the Bollywood megastar to play the role of narrator for the movie.

Farhan Akhtar said, "Let me ask you for a favour, Amit uncle, please. Humari film jo hai, 120 Bahadur, woh shuru hoti hai ek narrator ke voice se. Jo kehta hai ki yeh kya hua tha, kyun hua tha, kis wajah se hua tha. Toh aap yeh kar lijiye, it will be the best birthday gift, the best return gift that you can give. (Our film 120 Bahadur begins with a narrator's voice, who says what happened, why it happened, and what caused it. So, if you could do this, it will be the best birthday gift, the best return gift that you can give.)"

Amitabh Bachchan agreed without hesitation. Soon after, Javed Akhtar chimed in, lauding his son's presence of mind.

The screenwriter said, "Shabaash mere bete. Mujhe tum pe naaz. Maloom hai kis waqt kya kehna hai. (Well done, my son. I am proud of you. You know what to say at what time.)"

120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh Ghai, centres around the Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers fought valiantly against the Chinese forces. Farhan Akhtar essays the character of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the war and was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. 120 Bahadur will be released on November 21, 2025.

ALSO READ | Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Teary-Eyed After Remembering Mother Teji Bachchan's Words