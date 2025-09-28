<i>120 Bahadur</i> Teaser 2: Farhan Akhtar Honours 1962 War Heroes With Lata Mangeshkar's Iconic Song

The makers of 120 Bahadur are back with teaser 2, and it is already sending chills down fans' spines. After the buzz around the first teaser, the latest video takes things up a notch.

Released on legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's 96th birth anniversary, the teaser features her soulful rendition of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon-the classic patriotic song dedicated to the heroes of the 1962 war, the very conflict on which the film is based.

The teaser opens with intense battlefield action, showing soldiers being struck down as the iconic song plays in the background.

Then, Farhan Akhtar's voiceover takes over, "Tum sab kisan ke bete ho, zindagi bhar apne baap-dadao ko ladte dekha hai. Kabhi sukhe se toh kabhi baad se, zameen ke liye ladna tumhare khoon mein hai, aur yahan baat sirf zameen ki nahi-humare sir zameen ki hai. (You are all sons of farmers, and your whole life you have seen your fathers and grandfathers fight. Sometimes against drought, sometimes against floods-fighting for the land is in your blood. And here, it is not just about the land-it is about our honour.)"

We then see soldiers fighting tooth and nail to protect the country. The visuals are raw and gripping, but it is Lata Mangeshkar's immortal voice that truly hits home. The teaser closes with a goosebump-inducing moment as Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon continues to echo.

The makers unveiled the teaser on YouTube with the caption, "Parakram. Deshbhakti. Balidan. Commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La, 1962. 120 Bahadur - Teaser 2 Out Now."

In 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar steps into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Major Shaitan Singh, who famously led the defence at the Battle of Rezang La, was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military award.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur is set to hit cinema screens on November 21.

