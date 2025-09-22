Farhan Akhtar Starrer <i>120 Bahadur</i> Lands In Trouble After Yadav Community Protests Against Film's Title

Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 120 Bahadur has run into controversy. The war drama, based on the 1962 Indo-China conflict, has sparked opposition from the Yadav community, who are demanding a change in its title.

According to ANI, members of the Yadav community staged a protest in Gurgaon and blocked roads, insisting that the film's title be changed from 120 Bahadur to 120 Veer Ahir to highlight the contribution of Yadav soldiers in the 1962 war.

One of the protesters, Mahendra Singh Patwari, stressed that the film must end with a tribute to the martyrs of the Yadav regiment. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am a member of the Ahir Regiment. Our demand is that the name of 120 Bahadur be changed to 120 Veer Ahir. Our martyrs should be named in the movie, and the film should end with a tribute; otherwise, this protest will escalate on 26 October."

Another protester, identified as Tarun, alleged that 120 Bahadur was attempting to erase the Yadav community's history. He claimed that if the changes were not made, the community would boycott the film.

"We are opposing Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. Our ancestors sacrificed a lot for the country, but in this movie, the focus is on someone else. Our request is that either the title of the movie be changed to 120 Bahadur Ahir or we will boycott it. This film is trying to suppress the history of Yadavs. When the movie is released in the South, people there will remain unaware of Yadav history due to the title," Tarun said.

Farhan Akhtar will be breathing life into the character of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur. Major Shaitan Singh, who led the defence in the Battle of Rezang La, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour. Read all about it here.

120 Bahadur is expected to hit the big screens on November 21.