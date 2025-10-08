<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Teary-Eyed After Remembering Mother Teji Bachchan's Words

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues to deliver one captivating episode after another. The quiz-based reality show premiered on August 11.

In one of the promo videos shared by the makers on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting emotional as he recalled a statement from his late mother, Teji Bachchan. The particular episode will be extra special, marking Big B's 83rd birthday on October 11. Taking the hot seat will be none other than actor Farhan Akhtar and his father, legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

In the video, the display board featured a throwback – a monochrome photograph of a young Amitabh Bachchan with his mother. Teji Bachchan's voice played in the background.

She was heard saying, “Mai bohot hi saubhagyashali huun. Aab mei jahan bhi jaati huun, mere bete ke wajah se mujhe loog aur bhi pyaar aur sneh dete hai. Aur ek maa ko jeevan mei isse adhik sukh nhi hai. [I am truly very lucky. Wherever I go now, people show me even more love and affection because of my son. And for a mother, there is no greater happiness in life than this.]”

Teji Bachchan's touching words left the Bollywood megastar teary-eyed.

In another video, Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar recalled working together in the film Lakshya. “We did one film together, Lakshya,” recalled Farhan.

To this, Big B replied, “My experience of working with him on the film was… he came to my room at night and asked, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem?'. Hamein laga ki yeh ustaad hai jo hamein keh rahein hai ‘beta, acting aise hoti hai' [For the first time, I thought I was an amateur, and this master was teaching me how to act.]”

Later in the video, Farhan Akhtar asked his father to name one quality he would like to steal from Amitabh Bachchan. Javed Akhtar shared, “I have seen so many qualities in him; there is no one like him in the film industry.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.