Bharat Takhtani Had A "Huge Crush" On Esha Deol: "She Was My First Love"

Actor Esha Deol and entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani were childhood sweethearts. The former couple, who divorced in 2024 after a 12-year marriage, fell in love when they were still in school in Mumbai.

"I studied in Learner's Academy in Bandra and she in Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. We often met at inter-school art competitions," Bharat Takhtani told Filmfare in an interview shortly after tying the knot with Esha Deol, the elder daughter of veteran Bollywood couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

All of 13, Bharat Takhtani developed a "huge crush" on the actor, known for films such as No Entry, Dhoom, and Darling.

"There was a certain freshness and cuteness about her. We began seeing each other," he said, to which Esha Deol added, "But it was an immature, stupid age. Once when he wanted to hold my hand I snapped, 'How dare you hold my hand?'"

After that, Bharat Takhtani in this old interview said, Esha Deol stopped talking to him.

"Though I didn't keep in touch with her, I remained friends with Ahana (Esha Deol's younger sister). So somewhere the connection remained. I always nurtured a soft corner for Esha. After all, she was my first love," he recalled.

The duo reconnected a decade later and began dating again.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in 2012. The ex-couple, who share daughters Radhya and Miraya, parted ways in 2024.

Bharat Takhtani has been making news since he confirmed his relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani.

