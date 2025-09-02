Esha Deol Was Not Allowed To Wear Shorts After She Married Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani's marriage has come under public scrutiny after the businessman shared a picture with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, hinting at a new beginning. Esha, who married Bharat in a lavish wedding in 2012, called it quits last year. In her book, titled Amma Mia, published in 2020, Esha recalled how things changed for her once she stepped into the Takhtani household as a daugther-in-law.

What's Happening

"When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed," she wrote, and added, "Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn't roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to."

Esha, who had "never cooked a single thing" before she met Bharat, encountered another significant change when she saw women of the household pack lunchboxes for their husbands.

She described women of the Takhtani household as "queens of the kitchen" who were "packing delicious khane ka dabbas for their husbands." However, Esha also mentioned that her mother-in-law "never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu (daughter-in-law)."

The Takhtanis "took me into their fold effortlessly", said Esha.

She further shared, "And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies and fruit and cream." Her mother-in-law treated her like the third beta (after Bharat and his brother), Esha said.

Background

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, on February 7, called it quits after 12 years of their marriage. Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

During a recent interview with The Quint, Esha Deol shared she has always ensured that the changing equation between the husband and the wife can't affect their children's wellbeing.

Esha also emphasized that the parents need to portray themselves as a "unit" for the sake of their children.

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she said.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.