Bobby Deol Reveals How Dharmendra's Death Brought Him Closer To Sisters Esha And Ahana: 'You Misunderstand Each Other'

The loss of a parent often reshapes relationships, and for Bobby Deol, his father Dharmendra's death has strengthened the bonds within his family.

In a recent conversation with Esquire India, Bobby reflected on the grief that has followed his father's death in November last year. Speaking candidly, the actor admitted to carrying a sense of regret.

"There are all these days, where I wish I had sat with him more. I wish I had asked him more questions," he said.

Grief, he revealed, has also brought him closer to his sisters Esha and Ahana. Navigating loss together has deepened their understanding of one another, even as they cope in different ways. "I feel we're all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you're hurting... everyone feels their pain is more than the other's." Reflecting on the healing process, he added, "But you give it time. Let it heal... Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer."

Fond Memories Of Dharmendra

He also recalled a poignant memory of his father sharing poems, verses rooted in his own remorse over not spending enough time with his father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol. "That really moved me. But I suppose this is the cycle of life," Bobby said, acknowledging the generational echoes of love and regret.

The experience has significantly altered his perspective on life and success. Emphasising the importance of family over professional achievements, he shared, "Now more than ever, I'm mindful of being with my sons, my wife, and my family. The box office, the reviews, the roles, eventually they don't matter, man. Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What's the point of fame and wealth when there's no one to witness it with you?"

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24, at the age of 89. The legendary actor, Bollywood's iconic 'He-Man' and the star of over 300 films, died 12 days after he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai amid tight security. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, several Bollywood stars were at the crematorium to pay their last respects to Dharmendra.

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