Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Daughter Raha's Questions To Him After <i>Ramayana</i> Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. With the recently released teaser making all the buzz, Ranbir Kapoor was in LA and then New York as the first glimpse was revealed. It was during one of those interactions that he revealed how he would go home after the Ramayana shoot and tell his daughter, who is three and a half years old, stories about the epic. Furthermore, he revealed the questions that she would ask in return.

What's Happening

At the LA Ramayana event, Ranbir Kapoor told AP, "I was extremely blessed to have this opportunity, which coincided with the time I became a father. Just to go home, and my daughter is three and a half now, and on one side I'm going to work and playing Lord Ram, but I'm also going home and telling her stories about the Ramayana."

He continued, "Just to see a three-and-a-half-year-old so engaged and asking, 'Did you shoot with Hanuman today? Did you shoot with Sita today? What did you shoot today?' She has so much interest in the story, which tells a lot. It's in our DNA."

"The culture is so seeped into our subconscious that the interest and the love come very naturally to us. We want that to appeal to a global audience, and sample something that we have believed for centuries and will continue to believe for centuries," concluded Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor Said 'No' To Ramayana First, How Raha's Birth Changed His Mind

In New York, the makers hosted a special teaser preview of the film a few days ago. During a Q&A session, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he initially rejected the Ramayana offer. But after his daughter Raha's birth, Ranbir changed his mind.

Speaking at a Q&A during the New York special IMAX teaser screening, Ranbir said the offer came to him four years ago.

"Coming to play Lord Ram, I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back. My instant reaction was: 'I am not fit enough, good enough.' I felt I wouldn't be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life," he said.

He added that playing Ram coincided with a deeply transforming phase in his personal life.

"There was a period when I needed to change my lifestyle. I had just become a father for the first time. The sweet coincidence of playing Lord Ram and becoming a father became a turning point in my life, he said.

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November 2022.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra said, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

A. R. Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer have collaborated on the project for the first time. Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash and Sunny Deol are also part of this large-scale production.

ALSO READ | OG TV Lakshman Sunil Lahri Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: "Looks A Little Harsh, Always Better To Cast A Fresh Face"