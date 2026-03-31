First Review Of <i>Ramayana</i> Trailer: 'Ranbir Kapoor Truly Immersed Himself In Nitesh Tiwari's Powerful Epic'

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 1 is one of the most anticipated Hindi films of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol.

Days ahead of the grand launch of the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama from Ramayana, the film's team hosted a special event related to the movie in Los Angeles.

According to a Ramayana fan page, Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra attended the event where a select few were shown the first glimpse of Rama.

One viewer shared what could be called the first review of Ramayana's promotional material on Instagram.

She wrote, "Thanks to @anitachatterbox I Had the honour of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana - releasing April 2, 2026 - in Burbank, and I'm still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy... all of it felt powerful."

Early Reviews from LA screening of ‘RAMA' Glimpse Out Now!!!!



The Critics from LA, USA said, What Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra created is nothing short of Breathtaking.



Moment was Fascinating when “RAMA is sitting on his Boat”😳😳😳 His name is called and he slowly Turns.… pic.twitter.com/Pn2dsfRdFD — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) March 31, 2026

"There was one moment that truly stayed with me - when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional... that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word... it resonated in a way I can't fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek - whether from joy or a sense of belonging, I just felt it. Can't wait to experience Part 1 this Diwali 2026," she added.

Just bring my RAMA already 🥰 pic.twitter.com/rqGWY8AVZk — 𝙑 🏹 (@RKs_Tilllast) March 31, 2026

The viewer also said it was a "privilege" to witness how humble and grounded Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari were during the Q&A session.

"And Ranbir Kapoor... what a moment. When greeted and asked a question during the Q&A, he responded with 'Jai Siya Ram' - such a beautiful and respectful connection with the audience. You can tell he's truly immersed himself in the story, understanding its depth and meaning. Trailer drops April 2, 2026. 3D. IMAX. This is going to be something special," she further wrote in her post.

In a video going viral on social media, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen introducing his character of Rama to the audience in the Los Angeles theatre.

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor talking about Prabhu Shree Rama in Los Angeles, Usa during Ramayana Glimpse Screening Event pic.twitter.com/jHmKlHJ9jq — The Ramayana 🏹 (@RamayanaSaga) March 30, 2026

"Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone.

"He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, courage, righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man," the actor says in the clip.

On March 27, which marked Ram Navami, the makers of Ramayana announced that they will release the first look at Ranbir Kapoor's Rama on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Ramayana Part 1 will be released globally on Diwali 2026. The film, which will have music by Oscar-winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, also stars Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Ramayana Releasing on Daughter Raha's Birthday: "Beautiful Coincidence"