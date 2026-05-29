Dennis Quaid Files to End Child Support Payments Ahead of Twins’ High School Graduation

Dennis Quaid's twins are graduating from high school soon, and the actor is seeking to end his monthly child support payments to ex-wife Kimberly Buffington. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 72-year-old actor filed a petition on Wednesday, May 20, requesting that his $13,750 monthly payments for the couple's 18-year-old twins be terminated following their high school graduations later this year.

In the filing, Quaid cited the terms of the former couple's 2018 divorce agreement, which states that child support obligations may end “when a child completes 12th grade (if still under 19 and a full-time high school student) or reaches the other enumerated endpoints, whichever occurs first.”

Their 18-year-old daughter, Zoe, graduated from high school on May 23, and her twin brother, Thomas, is graduating on June 3.

Quaid also requested that any additional child support tied to his annual income be adjusted based on the twins' graduation dates. Under the divorce agreement, the actor is required to pay Buffington an additional amount if his annual income exceeds $1,314,000.

The filing asks that the potential bonus amount be “prorated to each child's graduation date rather than using Dennis' full-year 2026 income.”

Dennis Quaid Recalls Daughter Zoe Got Stuck In Flood

While Quaid generally keeps his family life private, the actor recently opened up about concerns for his daughter Zoe during the deadly floods in Texas.

Speaking during the broadcast of Fox News' Hannity earlier, Quaid revealed that his 17-year-old daughter had been staying only a few miles away from Camp Mystic, where severe flooding caused fatalities.

“Hill Country in Texas is a magical place, especially for children going to camp there. It's a cherished memory you carry with you all your life,” Quaid said during the interview. “My daughter was a few miles away from [Camp] Mystic, further north. Thankfully, their camp was okay.”

The actor admitted he spent a sleepless night trying to reach her after hearing news of the floods.

“I heard about this as I was going to bed that night, and I tried to call her because I knew she was up there,” Quaid said. “I knew it wasn't near where the floods were, but I wasn't able to talk to her till the next day. I didn't really get a lot of sleep that night.”

Dennis Quaid and Buffington initially filed for divorce in 2016, their second separation, before finalizing the divorce in 2018 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple welcomed their twins in November 2007 in Santa Monica.

Quaid is also father to son Jack Quaid, whom he shares with former wife Meg Ryan.